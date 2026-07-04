Naturals Level Series

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Three long balls and five early runs carried the Naturals to an 8-3 victory over the Hooks before a July 3rd crowd of 5,521 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas has won back-to-back contests to even the six-games series with two remaining.

Corpus Christi mustered eight hits and seven walks but stranded 10 men on base.

Jason Schiavone and Trevor Austin each recorded two hits with Jax Biggers contributing a third-inning, lead-off home run.

Schiavone reached four times thanks to a pair of free passes. Along with a walk Austin notched the club's only extra-base hits with doubles, including an RBI two-bagger in the first.

James Hicks steadied after a rocky couple innings, blanking the Naturals in the third and fourth. Hicks finished the fifth but not before allowing a two-out marker as the home club took a 6-2 lead.

Hudson Leach and Nic Swanson pitched scoreless innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

Trailing 8-2, the Hooks mounted a rally in the ninth by sending six men to bat. Cameron Sisneros cashed in a Max Holy lead-off walk with a line-drive knock into center.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

Naturals Level Series - Corpus Christi Hooks

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