USA Watch Party at ONEOK Field on Monday
Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
ONEOK Field will once again be open on Monday, July 6 for fans to come together to watch the United States World Cup match. The USA vs. Belgium Round of 16 match will be shown on the stadium's large video board and fans can enter and watch for free.
Monday, July 6 USA vs. Belgium 7:00 p.m.
The stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m., one hour prior to the scheduled kickoff.
Fans will be able to watch the match from the seating bowl or on the playing field. Lawn chairs will not be allowed, but fans are encouraged to bring blankets if they would like to watch the games from the field.
Several food and beverage stands will be open with a wide variety of food, soft drink, beer and liquor options available. The following specials will be offered:
75-cent Wings
$1 Driller Dogs
$5 16-ounce Domestic Beers
There will be no outside food or beverages allowed to be brought into the stadium, and all bags will be subject to searches.
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