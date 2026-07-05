Wind Surge Fall to Drillers, 10-2

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-10) suffered a franchise-record 10th consecutive loss, falling 10-2 to the Tulsa Drillers (8-3) in game five of a six-game series Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. Tulsa right-hander Patrick Copen earned the win after striking out seven over four scoreless innings.

Offensively, the Wind Surge managed two runs on three hits while drawing six walks. Andrew Cossetti led the way, reaching base three times and launching his 13th home run of the season, his fourth homer in as many games. Marek Houston singled to extend his hitting streak to five games, while Garrett Spain pushed his on-base streak to seven games.

On the mound, Wichita allowed 10 runs on 12 hits, marking the sixth consecutive game the pitching staff has surrendered double-digit runs. Despite the result, the Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, their 31st game with double-digit strikeouts this season. Sam Armstrong turned in a solid start, allowing two runs over four innings while tying his season high with five strikeouts.

THE RUNDOWN

Armstrong got the start for Wichita and opened the night with a scoreless first inning, striking out two.

The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but were unable to capitalize, leaving the game scoreless.

Armstrong continued to deal in the second, striking out another batter while facing the minimum. Wichita broke through in the bottom half, using a pair of walks and a double steal before scoring on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

Armstrong retired the side in order in the third, striking out two more Drillers.

Tulsa took its first lead in the fourth. A double into the left-center field gap preceded a two-run home run, putting the Drillers in front 2-1.

The Drillers added another run in the fifth after back-to-back singles surrounding a stolen base. Tulsa later loaded the bases but stranded all three runners.

Tulsa extended its lead in the sixth, putting runners on first and second before an RBI single down the left-field line made it 4-1.

The Drillers broke the game open in the seventh, loading the bases before scoring three runs on an infield single that deflected off the third-base bag and two walks, stretching the lead to 7-1.

Cossetti answered with a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh, but Tulsa responded with three more runs in the eighth to extend its advantage to 10-2.

The Wind Surge were unable to mount a comeback, dropping their franchise-record 10th consecutive game.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge trail the six-game series, 5-0.

- The Wind Surge set a franchise record with their 10th consecutive loss.

*The crowd of 8,182 is the largest of the season and 12th in ballpark history.

- Wichita has allowed double-digit runs in six consecutive games.

- The Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, the 31st time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

- Andrew Cossetti hit his 13th home run of the season.

- Cossetti has homered in four consecutive games.

- Marek Houston extended his hitting streak to five games.

- Houston has recorded hits in nine of his first 10 Double-A games.

- Khadim Diaw extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Jay Thomason extended his on-base streak to five games and set a season high with two stolen bases.

- Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to six games.

- RHP Sam Armstrong tied his season high with five strikeouts.

- INF Jose Salas made his first professional pitching appearance.

STAT OF THE DAY

4 - Andrew Cossetti has homered in four consecutive games, hitting his 13th home run of the season tonight.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their series against the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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