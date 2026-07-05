Riders Fall, But Set Attendance Record on Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - In front of a record-setting crowd at Riders Field, the Frisco RoughRiders were outslugged by the Midland RockHounds 8-2 Saturday night.

Against Ben Anderson (0-2) in the first inning, Midland (8-3, 40-39) got back-to-back home runs from Devin Taylor and Leo De Vries in a three-run frame before Henry Baez struck out the side against Frisco (5-6, 44-35) in the bottom of the first.

After two more RockHound runs in the second inning, Taylor swatted his second home run of the game to make it 6-0 in the fourth. The Riders registered their first hit in the fifth on a Malcolm Moore leadoff double and he would score the first of two runs in the inning on wild pitches to draw the deficit to 6-2.

Jake Garland (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings to bridge Midland to a win with help from two seventh inning runs scored by the RockHounds.

Notes to Know:

Frisco set a franchise attendance record with 12,198 fans at Riders Field, beating the record previously set on July 3, 2025.

Cole Stasio struck out three of the four batters he faced across 1.1 scoreless innings.

Seeking a series split on Sunday, the RoughRiders send LHP Dylan MacLean (5-1, 4.29) to the mound facing RHP Kenya Huggins (1-3, 5.56) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2026

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