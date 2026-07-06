First Inning Run Holds for Amarillo in 1-0 Shutout

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - A costly error from San Antonio Missions (6-6) lefty starter Jagger Haynes in the opening frame helped give the Amarillo Sod Poodles (5-7) an early lead that led to an eventual win over the Missions where six different pitchers kept the Missions scoreless in their 1-0 loss.

Amarillo's Cristofer Torin fired off a hard-hit groundball towards Missions shortstop Francisco Acuña, who bobbled the ball in the transfer, which allowed Torin to reach safely. Torin then rushed to second after a sacrifice bunt and scrambled for third after Haynes' errant pickoff attempt to second base. Torin managed to score before the end of the inning after a Jansel Luis double to put the Soddies up over San Antonio 1-0, a lead that held up all game.

Although the Missions kept attempting to chip away at the lead with eight hits, Sod Poodles lefty starter Adonys Perez and catcher Alberto Barriga remained determined to cling onto their squad's 1-0 lead. The duo produced a strike-'em-out-throw-'em-out double play in the first, having Tirso Ornelas whiff and throwing out Carson Tucker on time in his attempt to sneak to second base. Jake Cunningham was caught stealing by Barriga after a second inning leadoff hit, and Perez evaded danger after surrendering two more hits with putouts of Braedon Karpathios and Francisco Acuña.

Cunningham started off the fourth frame by reaching second base off a fielding error from Amarillo's outfielder Jack Hurley. Cunningham managed to find himself at third base eager to score after a groundout before Ryan Jackson looped one toward right field again, where this time Hurley made a spectacular diving grab to make up for his error and keep Amarillo in the lead.

Haynes struck out four Sod Poodles across the next four of his innings while also giving away three free passes. Although an inning or two shy of totaling his usual outings, the taxed southpaw totaled 79 pitches in five innings before handing the reigns over to Johan Moreno. Moreno delivered a 1-2-3 inning before escaping the seventh inning against a bases loaded situation with a vintage strikeout.

Sod Poodles reliever Sandro Santana rolled through the Missions order for the second time in the series with three Ks in two innings. Santana's performance was matched by Missions reliever Josh Mallitz, who put away the side in back-to-back clean innings of his own with three strikeouts and a pickoff.

Ornelas managed to win a hard-fought battle against Carlos Rey at the plate with a base hit in the ninth inning, but a pinch running Kai Roberts found himself running to survive as he was picked off just days after breaking the Texas League record for most consecutive stolen bases in a season. Rey struck out two more Missions to close out the 1-0 shutout of the Missions.

Up Next:

The Missions take a day off before heading on the road to begin their six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2026

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