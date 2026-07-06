Wind Surge Walk off Drillers in 10th Inning

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (2-10) snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Tulsa Drillers (8-4) in 10 innings Sunday night at Equity Bank Park. Quinn McDaniel delivered the game-winning hit, lining a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th to cap a three-run rally.

Offensively, the Wind Surge scored nine runs on 13 hits, their 13th double-digit hit performance of the season. Andrew Cossetti and Billy Amick both homered, belting their 14th and 20th home runs of the season, respectively. Kyle DeBarge collected three hits and drove in two runs, while Khadim Diaw and Garrett Spain each added multi-hit performances.

On the mound, Cory Lewis turned in four scoreless innings while tying a season high with seven strikeouts. Kyle Bischoff and Ruddy Gomez each recorded scoreless relief appearances as Wichita struck out 15 batters, marking the club's 32nd game with double-digit strikeouts this season.

THE RUNDOWN

Lewis was sharp from the first pitch, allowing just one hit while striking out three over the first two scoreless innings.

The Wind Surge threatened in the second after a double steal put two runners in scoring position with nobody out, but Tulsa escaped with three consecutive strikeouts to keep the game scoreless.

Lewis continued to dominate in the third, adding two more strikeouts to bring his total to five.

Wichita broke through in the bottom of the third. Cossetti led off the inning with a solo home run, his fifth homer in as many games. The Wind Surge added two more later in the frame after three stolen bases helped set up an RBI single and an RBI double, extending the lead to 3-0.

Lewis completed four scoreless innings, allowing four hits while matching his season high with seven strikeouts.

Tulsa rallied in the fifth, opening the inning with a solo home run before adding four more runs on a pair of RBI doubles after loading the bases to take a 5-3 lead.

The Wind Surge answered immediately in the bottom half. Amick launched a two-run home run, his team-leading 20th of the season, to tie the game at 5-5.

After scoreless sixth innings, the Drillers regained the lead in the seventh with an RBI single. Wichita answered in the bottom half after Spain tripled and later scored on an RBI single by DeBarge, evening the score at 6-6.

Neither club broke through again until the 10th inning, when Tulsa scored twice on an RBI single and the automatic runner to move in front 8-6.

Wichita responded in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single tied the game before McDaniel lined a two-run single to center field, completing the walk-off victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge snapped their franchise-record 10-game losing streak.

The Wind Surge recorded their 13th double-digit hit game of the season.

The Wind Surge struck out 15 batters, the 32nd time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Andrew Cossetti matched his career high with his 14th home run of the season.

Cossetti has homered in five consecutive games.

Marek Houston extended his hitting streak to six games.

Houston has recorded a hit in 10 of his first 11 Double-A games.

Khadim Diaw extended his on-base streak to six games and recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to six games and hit his 20th home run of the season.

Amick recorded his 21st multi-RBI game of the season.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

Kyle DeBarge recorded his 15th multi-hit game and eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

DeBarge tied a season high with three hits.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to six games.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

RHP Cory Lewis tossed four scoreless innings and tied his season high with seven strikeouts.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his 12th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Ruddy Gomez logged his fifth scoreless relief appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Andrew Cossetti matched his career high with his 14th home run of the season and has homered in five consecutive games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand Tuesday as they open a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







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