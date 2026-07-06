Hooks Win Series for 7-5 Road Trip

Published on July 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Hayden Wesneski and Brett Gillis made for a sharp pitching tandem Sunday afternoon as the Hooks, fueled by home runs from Yamal Encarnacion and Hemmanuel Rosario, beat Northwest Arkansas, 5-2 in the series finale at Arvest Ballpark.

In taking four of six from the Naturals, Corpus Christi completed its longest road trip with a 7-5 record. The Hooks are now 21-21 on the road this season.

Wesneski struck out three against two hits and one walk over four innings, throwing 29 of 46 pitches for strikes in his second outing since elbow surgery. The Astros right-hander, working Tuesday in the Florida Complex League and Sunday in the Texas League, has permitted one run in seven combined MiLB innings.

Astros RHP Hayden Wesneski strikes out 3 vs. 2 hits and 1 walk in 4.0 innings for the Hooks, throwing 29 of 46 P for strikes. pic.twitter.com/U116Vso5h6 - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 5, 2026

Gillis followed the rehab start with five innings of one-run ball for his third straight win. Holding the Naturals to four baserunners, the 26-year-old from Everett delivered 40 of 60 pitches for strikes.

Since leading the Hooks to a shutout win over Midland on May 23, Gillis stands 4-1 with a 1.46 ERA in seven appearances. The University of Portland product has allowed only one earned run over his last four games, spanning 22.2 innings.

Encarnacion erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run shot deep onto the berm in right field in the Hooks fifth. The blast marked Corpus Christi's second hit of the game and Encarnacion first home run since May 15. The switching-hitting super utility man has a career-best four homers this season and is tied for the club lead with 36 RBIs.

Rosario provided what proved to be the game-winning swing with a three-run tater in the eighth. The 25-year-old catcher from Puerto Rico joined the Hooks Thursday and has contributed four key RBIs in his first two Double-A games, both CC wins.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2026

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