Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







TULSA, OK - Travis Honeyman recorded two hits, including a RBI-triple, to extend his hitting streak to eight games, but Springfield fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 7-3, on Wednesday night at ONEOK FIeld.

Honeyman went 2-for-5 on the night with two RBI.

Blake Aida took the loss in his Double-A debut. The newest Cardinal allowed four runs on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He retired the final nine batters he faced.

W: Serwinowski (7-2)

L: Aida (0-1)

S: Ramirez (4)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals left 12 runners on base and finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

- Springfield dropped to 5-9 against the Drillers this season.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (9-5, 40-42) at Tulsa (10-4, 56-27)

- RHP Lin vs. RHP Martin

- Thursday, July 9, 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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