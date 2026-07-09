Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa
Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - Travis Honeyman recorded two hits, including a RBI-triple, to extend his hitting streak to eight games, but Springfield fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 7-3, on Wednesday night at ONEOK FIeld.
Honeyman went 2-for-5 on the night with two RBI.
Blake Aida took the loss in his Double-A debut. The newest Cardinal allowed four runs on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He retired the final nine batters he faced.
W: Serwinowski (7-2)
L: Aida (0-1)
S: Ramirez (4)
NOTES:
- The Cardinals left 12 runners on base and finished 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
- Springfield dropped to 5-9 against the Drillers this season.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (9-5, 40-42) at Tulsa (10-4, 56-27)
- RHP Lin vs. RHP Martin
- Thursday, July 9, 7:00 p.m. CT at ONEOK Field
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MiLB.TV
Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Big Eighth Fuels Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Hope's Big Night Gives Drillers 7-3 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Take Game Two, 7-5 over Wind Surge - Wichita Wind Surge
- Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Fall to Sod Poodles in Hodgetown Homer Fest - Arkansas Travelers
- Seven-Run Eighth Propels Riders to Win over Corpus Christi - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa
- Springfield Surrenders Walk-Off Hit to Tulsa in Opener
- Cardinals Fall in Finale against Arkansas
- Cijntje Dominant, Springfield Outduels Arkansas on Fourth
- Springfield Hands Kade Anderson First Loss