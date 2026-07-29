Springfield Takes Opener over Wichita Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals shut out the Wichita Wind Surge 5-1 on Tuesday night. The Wind Surge tallied just three hits in the game as the Cardinals surrendered the lone run of the game on a solo shot in the top of the ninth with two outs.

W: Darlin Saladin (5-1)

L: Corey Lewis (1-5)

NOTES:

Braden Davis tossed four shutout innings without allowing a hit. He walked four and struck out seven.

Tre Richardson III launched a two run homer in the bottom of the second inning, his fifth at the Double-A level this season.

Jesús Báez launched a homer in the bottom of the seventh. It was his fourth straight game going deep.

Springfield pitching struck out 16 batters.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, July 29 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 PM

RHP Blake Aita (2-3, 3.92) vs RHP Preston Johnson (0-3, 4.99)

Woof Wednesday, Wiener Wednesday, Worship Wednesday

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

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