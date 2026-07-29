Cardinals Capitalize Early to Defeat Wind Surge 5-1

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (12-16) dropped the opener of a six-game series, falling 5-1 to the Springfield Cardinals (17-11) on Tuesday night at Route 66 Stadium. Springfield used timely home runs and a strong pitching performance to secure the victory.

The Wind Surge managed just three hits in the loss, but Caden Kendle continued his impressive start with Wichita, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Kendle has recorded a hit in every game he has played for the Wind Surge this season and now owns the club's longest active hitting streak of the year, surpassing Ben Ross. Jake Rucker provided Wichita's lone run with a solo home run, his second straight game with a homer.

On the mound, Cory Lewis took the hard-luck loss despite not allowing an earned run. Three unearned runs scored in the second inning following a throwing error, spoiling an otherwise solid four-inning outing in which Lewis allowed two hits and struck out five. Spencer Bengard followed with two hitless innings of relief while striking out two.

THE RUNDOWN

Lewis opened the game by working around a baserunner in the first inning, using his knuckleball to keep the Cardinals off balance.

Springfield broke through in the second after a throwing error loaded the bases. A run scored on a double play before a two-run home run to left-center field gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Lewis settled in over the next two innings, not allowing a hit or a run and facing just two two over the minimum. He finished with four innings pitched, allowing three unearned runs on two hits while striking out five.

After several scoreless innings, Wichita threatened in the seventh. Kyle DeBarge doubled to lead off the inning before another runner reached on an error, giving the Wind Surge runners at the corners with one out. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

The Cardinals added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run to left field, extending the lead to 5-0.

Rucker smacked home run to put Wichita on the board, but the comeback fell short as Springfield claimed the opener, 5-1.

HIGHLIGHTS

Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

Kyle DeBarge doubled.

Caden Kendle extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest by a Wind Surge player this season. Tied for longest in Texas League this season.

Jake Rucker hit his fifth home run of the season and has homered in back-to-back games.

RHP Cory Lewis allowed no earned runs and struck out five over four innings.

RHP Spencer Bengard recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

OF Maddux Houghton released.

RHP Ruddy Gomez assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.

OF Kala'i Rosario assigned from Triple-A St. Paul.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 - Caden Kendle extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest by a Wind Surge player this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday at Route 66 Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.