Despite Late Rally, Missions Lose Heartbreaker to Amarillo 5-4

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







AMARILLO - The San Antonio Missions overcame a 3-1 deficit in the ninth inning, but the Amarillo Sod Poodles walked off for a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night at Hodgetown.

In his second Double-A start, Jamie Hitt worked through six innings and picked up a quality start. He allowed three runs on nine hits, inducing two inning-ending double plays and throwing just 74 pitches.

The Missions took the lead in the second on a solo home run by Albert Fabian, his seventh of the season.

After threatening early, Amarillo finally found a way through against Hitt. Jean Walters and Junior Franco provided consecutive two-out RBI singles, putting the Sod Poodles in front 2-1.

Ben McLaughlin ripped a solo home run to center in the sixth, giving Amarillo a 3-1 advantage.

That scoreline stood until the top of the ninth, when the Missions put together a furious rally. Jake Cunningham singled to lead off the inning. Ryan Jackson then put runners at first and second with an opposite-field single to right. Two batters later, Francisco Acuña came up with two outs in the inning. He launched a three-run homer to left, giving the Missions a 4-3 lead in dramatic fashion.

It didn't last long, however, as Amarillo responded with two runs in the ninth to win it 5-4. Walters drew a walk and reached second on a balk. Franco then doubled him home to tie the game. After a Trent Youngblood sacrifice bunt moved Franco to third, a Druw Jones infield single allowed Franco to score the winning run.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series in Amarillo on Wednesday. First pitch at Hodgetown is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

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