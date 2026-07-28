Corey Seager Slated to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is slated for a rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders starting at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, when the RoughRiders host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) at Riders Field.

With Seager scheduled to appear on Tuesday, July 28, purchase your tickets! Fans can also get tickets as low as $5 on the Family Lawn using the code SEAGER26!

Seager, who signed with Texas ahead of the 2022 season, entered his fifth season as the Rangers' primary shortstop this year before he was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation on July 1.

In his five-year Ranger career, the 32-year-old has posted an .854 OPS, which is the best among qualified MLB shortstops since 2022. Just the fourth player to ever win multiple World Series MVP awards, Seager helped lead Texas to its first World Series title in franchise history, homering in three of the five games against Arizona in the 2023 Fall Classic. In the 2023 Postseason, Seager hit .318 with six total home runs in 17 games. He had as many extra-base hits (12) and RBI (12) as strikeouts (12).

The five-time All-Star began his career with seven seasons as a Los Angeles Dodger, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and both NLCS and World Series MVP in 2020.

This is Seager's third-ever rehab assignment for Texas, but second this season. In June, Seager was 1-for-5 at the plate across two rehab games with the RoughRiders. He previously played three games with Frisco in 2023, with two hits in eight at-bats.

Seager's time with Frisco marked his first appearance in the Texas League since he hit .375 with five home runs over 20 games for the Tulsa Drillers in their first season as a Dodgers affiliate in 2015. He made his MLB debut later that same season.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

Corey Seager Slated to Rehab with RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders

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