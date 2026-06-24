Free World Cup Watch Parties at Whataburger Field

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The summer is heating up at the World Cup as Mexico and the United States have advanced to the round of 32. Don't miss the opportunity to cheer on El Tri and the U.S. Men's National Team at Whataburger Field, June 30 & July 1.

Come out to the ballpark for a family-friendly watch party on the field. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to sit in the outfield lawn as the match is shown on the video board. Additionally, fans also can watch the knockout stage in the seating bowl. Admission is free.

Several food options will be available including Tender, Love, & Chicken alongside Walk Thru Bru. Fans will also be permitted to bring soccer balls to use in right field. For the kids, the playground will be open throughout the duration of the match.

Tuesday, June 30, Mexico vs TBD. Kickoff is set to begin at 8 PM (7 PM Gates)

Wednesday, July 1, United States vs TBD. Kickoff set to begin at 7 PM (6:30 PM Gates)







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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