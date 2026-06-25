Riders Drop Close Contest on Tenth-Inning Walk-Off

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 7-6 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, who walked it off in ten innings for their first win of the second half on Wednesday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (1-1, 40-30) took the game's first lead on a Max Wagner walk with the bases loaded against Amarillo (1-1, 37-33) starter Adonys Perez in the second inning. In the bottom of the third though, Demetrio Crisantes sent a three-run home run out of the park off Blake Townsend for a 3-1 Sod Poodles lead.

After the RoughRiders tied the game back up with RBI hits from Keith Jones II and Frainyer Chavez in the top of the fourth, Matt O'Neill lifted a solo shot off Townsend to jump Amarillo back up 4-3.

Down 5-3 into the seventh, the Riders tied the game with a Malcolm Moore two-run bomb and took the lead in the eighth on an Arturo Disla sacrifice fly, 6-5.

Amarillo didn't turn away though, tying the game 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth and winning on a Alberto Barriga walk-off single in the tenth.

Notes to Know:

Moore has now homered in back-to-back games - his first two Double-A home runs - and is up to 12 on the season between High-A Hub City and Frisco.

Jones II reached base four times with two hits and two walks. Chavez and Marcus Lee Sang joined him with multi-hit games.

With the series tied at a game apiece, the two teams will meet for game three on Thursday night in a 7:05 start. RHP Ashton Izzi (3-2, 4.20) starts for Amarillo. Frisco has yet to announce a probable starter.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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