Roccaforte Hits Leadoff Home Run in Nats' 7-1 Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Carson Roccaforte's leadoff home run was the lone run scored for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-1, 30-39) in their 7-1 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (1-1, 32-38) on Wednesday night at Route 66 Stadium. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Cardinals on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Roccaforte led off the game with a moonshot down the right-field line on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. The center fielder connected on his fourth leadoff homer of the season to give the Naturals an immediate 1-0 lead.

Springfield responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, and it remained a 1-1 ballgame through four innings.

Steven Zobac dealt four innings of one-run ball for NWA. The Royals' No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) walked two and struck out a pair. Zobac took a no-decision in his third start for the Naturals this season.

The Cardinals plated three runs in both the fifth and eighth inning - all runs scored via the long ball. Spencer Nivens led off the ninth with a double, but was stranded and Northwest Arkansas fell, 7-1.

The Naturals face the Cardinals in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Route 66 Stadium. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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