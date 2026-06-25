Hooks Hand Drillers Second Straight Loss

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Christian Suarez

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Christian Suarez(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa right fielder Josue De Paula reaches to make a catch during Wednesday's loss to Corpus Christi at ONEOK Field.Rich Crimi

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers will have to wait another night to try to win their first game of the second half of the Texas League season. For the second straight game, Tulsa struggled in the early innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks opened Wednesday's contest by scoring four runs in the first inning and tallied ten runs total to again defeat the Drillers 10-1 at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers have been outscored 20-2 by the Hooks and limited to just eight hits in the first two games this week.

It was another tough night for a Tulsa starting pitcher. Peter Huebeck made his sixth start of 2026 and was unable to get out of the first inning. The Hooks scored four runs without the benefit of a hit by taking advantage of six walks

Corpus Christi increased its lead with three runs in the fifth inning, the first coming on Cameron Sisneros' solo home run. Later in the inning, four singles brought two more runs across and made the score 7-0.

The Hooks added three final runs in the seventh on Will Bush's solo homer and two wild pitches.

Tulsa broke the shutout in the eighth inning when Chris Newell drew a bases-loaded walk.

Reliever Christian Suarez was a positive from Wednesday's loss, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.Rich Crimi

GAME NOTES

*Mike Sirota earned a hit in the fourth inning and has now reached base in all 30 games he has played with the Drillers. Prior to his promotion to Double A, Sirota had reached base in his final 30 games with Great Lakes, giving him a total on-base streak of 60 consecutive games. It is the longest on-base streak in professional baseball this season. The all-time record in Minor League Baseball is 74 straight games.

*Jake Gelof drew a walk in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 34 straight games. It is the longest on-base streak this season counting games just in the Texas League.

*Heubeck was charged with all four runs in the first inning and received the loss, dropping his record to 0-2.

*Lefty Christian Suarez turned in an impressive outing after replacing Heubeck in the first inning. The native of Venezuela did not allow a walk or a run in 3.1 innings pitched with two strikeouts.

*Over the past two games, Tulsa's bullpen has had to work a total of 14.1 innings.

*Catcher Frank Rodriguez pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to close out Wednesday's game.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to their two-game losing streak to the Hooks on Thursday night with the third game of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Corpus Christi - RHP James Hicks (3-6, 5.55 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Christian Zazueta (Double-a debut)

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Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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