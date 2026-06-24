Second Half Opens with a Soddies Loss to Frisco

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-1, 36-33) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (1-0, 40-29), 7-3, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. Amarillo could not overcome the momentum that the Texas League South Division first half champions carried over to the second half as Frisco pulled off a complete team win.

Sod Poodles starter Daniel Eagen was able to strand runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but the RoughRiders were able to break through in the top of the fourth to open the scoring. Starting with Frisco's sixth batter Orlando Martinez, the next five hitters reached base to plate a pair for the visitors. Three consecutive singles scored the first run and a walk with the bases loaded drawn by Frainyer Chavez two plate appearances later brought in the second.

Eagen's night was done after the fourth inning and 80 pitches as Amarillo turned to right-hander Billy Corcoran in a long relief role. Fresh off the longest relief outing by a Soddies reliever this season in his last appearance, Corcoran couldn't avoid the long ball. Malcolm Moore hit his first homer with the RoughRiders in the top of the fifth, and Frisco added two more to their count off the bats of Chavez and Rafe Perich in the next frame as part of a four-run, six-hit inning.

Amarillo's offense struggled for the majority of Aidan Curry's outing, mustering just two hits through his first six innings. However, the third time through the Soddies order was not kind to Curry as the hosts hung three earned runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Starting with Ben McLaughlin's RBI double after a leadoff walk to Jansel Luis, the Sod Poodles first baseman later came in to score on a groundout to the right side by Gavin Conticello. A towering home run by Alberto Barriga in the next at-bat chased Curry from the game and pulled Amarillo within four runs.

Logan Mercado and Alfred Morillo kept the game from getting away from the Soddies with both men working out of jams in each of the eighth and ninth innings. However, the tandem of Anthony Susac and Cole Stasio ensured a comeback would not be in the cards for Amarillo as they combined to tally a perfect 2.1 innings pitched to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

SETTING THE BAR-RIGA: Alberto Barriga has shown no shortage of power in his time with the Sod Poodles so far...in five games, all four of his hits in Amarillo have gone for extra bases, with three of them leaving the yard...among all players who have caught at least 44 games in 2026 at Double-A or below, his .538 slugging percentage ranks fourth out of nine.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Druw Jones has continued to enjoy the best calendar month at the plate in his minor league career...his 1-for-4 night extended his on-base streak to 13 games as his OPS in June now sits at a .937 mark, the best for a month in which he's played at least nine games. *SETTING THE BAR-RIGA:* *Alberto Barriga* has shown no shortage of power in his time with the Sod Poodles so far...in five games, all four of his hits in Amarillo have gone for extra bases, with three of them leaving the yard...among all players who have caught at least 44 games in 2026 at Double-A or below, his .538 slugging percentage ranks fourth out of nine.

*KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Druw Jones* has continued to enjoy the best calendar month at the plate in his minor league career...his 1-for-4 night extended his on-base streak to 13 games as his OPS in June now sits at a .937 mark, the best for a month in which he's played at least nine games.

*** Part 2 - ASCII

SECOND HALF OPENS WITH A SODDIES LOSS TO FRISCO

RoughRiders Outhit Amarillo 20-4

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-1, 36-33) fell to the Frisco RoughRiders (1-0, 40-29), 7-3, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. Amarillo could not overcome the momentum that the Texas League South Division first half champions carried over to the second half as Frisco pulled off a complete team win. Sod Poodles starter Daniel Eagen was able to strand runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but the RoughRiders were able to break through in the top of the fourth to open the scoring. Starting with Frisco's sixth batter Orlando Martinez, the next five hitters reached base to plate a pair for the visitors. Three consecutive singles scored the first run and a walk with the bases loaded drawn by Frainyer Chavez two plate appearances later brought in the second. Eagen's night was done after the fourth inning and 80 pitches as Amarillo turned to right-hander Billy Corcoran in a long relief role. Fresh off the longest relief outing by a Soddies reliever this season in his last appearance, Corcoran couldn't avoid the long ball. Malcolm Moore hit his first homer with the RoughRiders in the top of the fifth, and Frisco added two more to their count off the bats of Chavez and Rafe Perich in the next frame as part of a four-run, six-hit inning. Amarillo's offense struggled for the majority of Aidan Curry's outing, mustering just two hits through his first six innings. However, the third time through the Soddies order was not kind to Curry as the hosts hung three earned runs in the bottom of the seventh. Starting with Ben McLaughlin's RBI double after a leadoff walk to Jansel Luis, the Sod Poodles first baseman later came in to score on a groundout to the right side by Gavin Conticello. A towering home run by Alberto Barriga in the next at-bat chased Curry from the game and pulled Amarillo within four runs. Logan Mercado and Alfred Morillo kept the game from getting away from the Soddies with both men working out of jams in each of the eighth and ninth innings. However, the tandem of Anthony Susac and Cole Stasio ensured a comeback would not be in the cards for Amarillo as they combined to tally a perfect 2.1 innings pitched to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

SETTING THE BAR-RIGA: Alberto Barriga has shown no shortage of power in his time with the Sod Poodles so far...in five games, all four of his hits in Amarillo have gone for extra bases, with three of them leaving the yard...among all players who have caught at least 44 games in 2026 at Double-A or below, his .538 slugging percentage ranks fourth out of nine. KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Druw Jones has continued to enjoy the best calendar month at the plate in his minor league career...his 1-for-4 night extended his on-base streak to 13 games as his OPS in June now sits at a .937 mark, the best for a month in which he's played at least nine games.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

Second Half Opens with a Soddies Loss to Frisco - Amarillo Sod Poodles

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