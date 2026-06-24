Arronde Dazzles in 6-3 Win Tuesday

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Félix Arronde struck out eight over 5.0 scoreless innings in the first game of the second half of the 2026 Texas League season. The righty's hot start helped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-0, 30-38) to a 6-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals (0-1, 31-38) at Route 66 Stadium in Springfield, Missouri. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Arronde never took the mound without the lead in Tuesday's lid lifter since NWA plated the opening run of the game in the first. Carson Roccaforte led off the game with a single and went to second when Jack Pineda walked. Sam Kulasingam laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up, and Spencer Nivens grounded out to short, scoring Roccaforte to give the Nats a 1-0 lead.

Arronde held the line, dicing his way through 5.0 scoreless frames on just 66 pitches. Caden Monke did the same out of the bullpen, leading to two more Naturals runs in the seventh. Rudy Martin Jr. led off the frame with a walk, and Omar Hernandez sacrificed him to second, reaching on an errant throw himself. A wild pitch with one out moved both runners up before Alberto Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Roccaforte struck a double to right, plating two runs and extending NWA's lead to 3-0.

Three more runs scored in the top of the eighth, thanks to another wild pitch while Martin Jr. stole his second base of the night and 30th of the season. Two walks yielded two more runs, extending the Naturals' lead to 6-0.

The Cardinals broke up the shutout effort in the ninth after loading the bases, but Zachary Cawyer and the Naturals closed out the game with a 6-3 win to start the second half of the season 1-0.

The Nats and Cards continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Route 66 Stadium. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by tuning into the radio broadcast, which is available on the MiLB app and www.NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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