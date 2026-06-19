Martin Jr. Plays Hero in Extras, Nats Defeat Tulsa on Thursday Night

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Rudy Martin Jr. hit a walk-off single to finish off an extra-innings victory for Northwest Arkansas (29-35), with the Naturals defeating the Tulsa Drillers (43-23) on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark, 6-5. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Drillers on Friday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Tulsa got off to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and the Naturals responded with three in the fourth to cut into the deficit. Daniel Vázquez hit an RBI single that plated Sam Kulasingam and got the Nats on the board in the fourth. Omar Hernandez capped off the scoring in the frame with a two-run single to right-center field. The catcher knocked in Spencer Nivens and Vázquez to make it 4-3, Drillers.

Colton Becker tied the game in the sixth with an RBI triple to plate Martin Jr. Becker drove a ball off the top of the left-field wall and hustled around second base, with his helmet falling off in the process. He slid in feet first at third and made it a 4-4 ballgame.

After Tulsa took the lead back in the seventh, Martin Jr. managed to score the tying run once again in the eighth. The lefty lined a ball to center that got by Mike Sirota, and ended up at second base. On a Kelvin Ramirez wild pitch, Martin Jr. sprinted to third, rounded the bag and dove into the plate head first to even up the score at five.

Augusto Mendieta (2-2) came on for the ninth, and dealt two scoreless innings in relief. The right-hander pitched a perfect ninth and struck out three consecutive batters in the 10th, stranding the leadoff runner on second. In the bottom of the 10th, Vázquez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Nivens to third. Martin Jr. chopped a ball through the right side to bring in Vázquez and win the game for the Naturals, 6-5.

Despite Tulsa's loss, the Drillers clinched the North Division First-Half Championship on Thursday with Arkansas' 13-4 loss to Frisco.

The Naturals face the Drillers in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

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