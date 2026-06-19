Spence & Brutcher Stay Hot, SA Rallies
Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Missions belted three home runs in come-from-behind fashion Thursday night, knocking off the Hooks, 11-7, before 5,170 fans at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi, fueled by two home runs from Lucas Spence and another Drew Brutcher blast, held a 5-3 lead after four but the Missions scored in five of the final six innings to improve to 2-1 in the series.
Spence, riding the crest of a team-best, 11-game hitting streak, opened the first with a 407-foot laser off the batter's eye in center field.
Yamal Encarnacion doubled to start the third and rode home when Spence followed with an opposite-field poke to left-center for his first professional two-homer game. The lefty-hitting outfielder from Beecher, Illinois notched an run-scoring single in the seventh for his second four-RBI game in a week-long span.
During this 11-game surge, Spence is batting .447 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 19 RBIs.
First pitch for the Hooks and Lucas Spence hits a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/hC2jHDJaBg
Brutcher, the reigning Texas League Player of the Week, reached base all four times while plating a pair of runs, including his fourth Double-A homer in the third, blasting a breaking pitch to straightaway center with an exit velocity of 104 MPH.
With multiple hits in four of his last six games, Brutcher is batting .393 with 11 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs, and 13 walks in 17 Corpus Christi contests for a 1.221 OPS.
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