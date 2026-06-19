Arkansas Ambushed by Riders

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - An early flurry of RoughRider runs put the Arkansas Travelers in a hole they couldn't recover from in a 13-4 defeat on Thursday night. Every player in the Frisco lineup scored at least one run and had at least one hit. Hunter Fitz-Gerald topped the Travs offense with two hits including his 14th home run of the year.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco put up five runs in the second inning and led by six before the Travs got a baserunner.

* Down by five in the fifth, Frisco made a pitching change with the bases loaded and none out. The reliever induced a double play and recorded a strikeout, holding the Travs to just one run and keeping the Riders comfortably in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* SS Josh Hood: 1-2, BB, run, SF, RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs loss officially eliminated them from the first half North Division race, giving the title and a playoff spot to Tulsa.

* Frisco's win clinched the first half South Division championship for them.

The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (6-0, 1.13) starting for Arkansas against LH Dalton Pence (2-1, 2.05). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

Arkansas Ambushed by Riders - Arkansas Travelers

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