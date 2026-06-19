Arkansas Ambushed by Riders
Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - An early flurry of RoughRider runs put the Arkansas Travelers in a hole they couldn't recover from in a 13-4 defeat on Thursday night. Every player in the Frisco lineup scored at least one run and had at least one hit. Hunter Fitz-Gerald topped the Travs offense with two hits including his 14th home run of the year.
Moments That Mattered
* Frisco put up five runs in the second inning and led by six before the Travs got a baserunner.
* Down by five in the fifth, Frisco made a pitching change with the bases loaded and none out. The reliever induced a double play and recorded a strikeout, holding the Travs to just one run and keeping the Riders comfortably in front.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI
* SS Josh Hood: 1-2, BB, run, SF, RBI
News and Notes
* The Travs loss officially eliminated them from the first half North Division race, giving the title and a playoff spot to Tulsa.
* Frisco's win clinched the first half South Division championship for them.
The series continues on Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (6-0, 1.13) starting for Arkansas against LH Dalton Pence (2-1, 2.05). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026
- Arkansas Ambushed by Riders - Arkansas Travelers
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