Anderson Leads Shutout as Travs Hit Two More Homers

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Kade Anderson led a combined two-hit shutout and the offense supplied two home runs in a 4-0 Arkansas win over Frisco on Friday night. Jimmy Kingsbury and Charlie Beilenson finished off the club's 11th shutout victory. Anderson struck out eight and allowed just three baserunners in earning his seventh win of the season. The Travs finished with just four hits but two were solo homers from Connor Charping and Lazaro Montes.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs got on the board in the second inning when they had the bases loaded with no outs and a ground ball double play brought in the runner from third.

* Anderson retired the first 10 Frisco batters before allowing a double.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* The Travs' 11 shutouts lead all of minor league baseball.

* Anderson has not allowed a run in five consecutive starts and has a scoreless streak of 27.2 innings.

* Arkansas has now hit 95 home runs this season, more than in either of the past two years.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.44) starting for Arkansas against RH Ben Anderson (0-0, 3.65). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.