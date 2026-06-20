Morones Strikes out Career-High Six, Nats Fall to Tulsa

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Andrew Morones struck out a career-high six batters in three scoreless innings, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (29-36) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (44-23) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark, 9-1. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Drillers on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT.

Tulsa scored seven runs over the first three innings of the contest, including four in the second frame. The Drillers led 7-1 after three, and tacked on two more in the sixth to finish out the scoring.

Daniel Vazquez was responsible for the lone NWA run. The shortstop lined an RBI single into left field that plated Colton Becker, who doubled to reach base. Vázquez is 4-for-10 with two RBI in the series against Tulsa. The RBI knock came in the first inning. The Nats have scored first-inning runs in three out of the four games in the series.

Morones was the last pitcher in relief for the Naturals, and he pitched three shutout innings. Morones punched out a career-high six hitters. He struck out the side in the ninth before the Nats went down in order to end the ballgame.

The Naturals face the Drillers in the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy Faith and Family Night at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can also enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

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