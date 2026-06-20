RoughRiders Blanked by Arkansas on Friday Night
Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders failed to score in their first game since clinching a playoff spot, falling 4-0 to the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night at Riders Field.
Frisco (37-29) starter Dalton Pence struck out a pair in a scoreless first inning but surrendered a run after three straight walks to open the second. Arkansas (41-26) plated another run in the fifth off of Pence for a 2-0 lead.
Travelers' starter Kade Anderson pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits to Arturo Disla and Julian Brock. He extended his scoreless inning streak to 27.2 innings and struck out eight.
Those were Frisco's only two hits of the night and the final score settled at 4-0 after an Arkansas run in the top of the eighth.
Notes to Know:
Disla's hit was his eighth of the week and is now hitting .318 in his first Double-A season.
Pence threw 5.1 innings and has pitched at least five innings in each of his first six career Double-A starts.
Still up 3-2 in the series, Frisco will start RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 3.65) against RHP Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.44) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field on Saturday night. It is a Bark in the Park night and Bluey will be in the ballpark for fans to meet and take photos.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026
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- RoughRiders Clinch Texas League South First Half Title with 13-4 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Martin Jr. Plays Hero in Extras, Nats Defeat Tulsa on Thursday Night - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Arkansas Ambushed by Riders - Arkansas Travelers
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