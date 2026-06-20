Cardinals Hand Wind Surge 10-4 Loss Behind Dominant Start from Lin

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (25-40) fell 10-4 to the Springfield Cardinals (29-36) Friday night at Equity Bank Park as Cardinals starter Chen-Wei Lin carried a no-hit bid through six innings and helped even the six-game series at two games apiece.

The Wind Surge offense struggled to find traction early, managing four baserunners and no hits against Lin before breaking through in the seventh inning. Garrett Spain launched his 12th home run of the season, while Andrew Cossetti homered for the fourth time in his last five games and drove in a run for the fifth consecutive contest. Kala'i Rosario extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hitting streak to nine games with a seventh-inning single.

Chris Vallimont made his 2026 Wind Surge debut and his first start for Wichita since 2022. The veteran right-hander pitched into the fourth inning and allowed one earned run while keeping the Wind Surge within striking distance early.

THE RUNDOWN

Vallimont took the ball for Wichita and worked around traffic in each of the first three innings, holding Springfield scoreless while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals broke through in the fourth inning. Back-to-back singles and a double steal set up an RBI groundout that gave Springfield a 1-0 lead.

Springfield added to its advantage in the fifth. Four consecutive hits, including three singles and a double, produced two runs before a two-run double later in the inning capped a four-run frame and pushed the lead to 5-0.

Lin continued to dominate through six innings, striking out six and not allowing a hit while putting a no-hit bid in reach.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the seventh, loading the bases before a broken-bat single drove in two runs. A sacrifice fly later in the inning made it 8-0.

Wichita finally broke through in the bottom half after Springfield hooked Lin and went to the bullpen. Rosario lined a single up the middle to end the no-hit bid, and Spain followed with a two-run homer to right field, his 12th of the season, to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Cossetti added another run in the eighth, launching his eighth home run of the season and fourth in the last five games.

Springfield added two insurance runs in the ninth on a pair of RBI singles. The Wind Surge mounted one final threat in the bottom half, scoring a run and loading the bases, but could not complete the comeback as the Cardinals secured a 10-4 victory.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

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