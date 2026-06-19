RoughRiders Clinch Texas League South First Half Title with 13-4 Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - With a 13-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night at Riders Field, the Frisco RoughRiders clinched the Texas League South First Half Championship and secured their spot in September's Texas League Playoffs.

Frisco (37-28) struck first, scoring in the first inning against Arkansas (40-26) with back-to-back hits from Frainyer Chavez and Arturo Disla off Nico Tellache (3-4) and then an RBI fielder's choice from Rafe Perich.

In the second inning, the Riders sprang for five more runs with RBI from Marcus Lee Sang, Disla, Perich and Dylan Dreiling, who plated two with a double for a 6-1 lead.

Winston Santos allowed a run in the fourth on a solo home run and surrendered two in the fifth, but struck out seven over his 4+ innings of work. Joey Danielson (1-0) followed with two strong innings in his 2026 Riders Field debut.

In the bottom of the sixth, Frisco added on four more, including a two-run double from Julian Brock. Leading 12-4 into the eighth, Brock singled in another run for a 13-4 advantage.

Bryan Magdaleno secured the final five outs of the game to lock down the first half title and playoff berth.

Notes to Know:

After missing the postseason in 2025, Frisco will head back to the playoffs for the first time since 2024, seeking its first Texas League Championship since 2022.

Frisco has scored 13 runs in consecutive games, totaling 15 hits in the winning effort.

After combining for nine hits in Wednesday's doubleheader, Disla and Chavez combined for four more and knocked in three runs.

On Friday, Frisco will hand the ball to LHP Dalton Pence (2-1, 2.05) against LHP Kade Anderson (6-0, 1.13) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Riders Field. It is Dallas Black Giants Night, as Frisco celebrates Juneteenth by playing as its Negro Leagues alternate identity.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

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