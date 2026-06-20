Lin's Near Spotless Start Backed by Bats in Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Chen-Wei Lin tossed six hitless innings and was backed by an 18-hit attack in a 10-4 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Equity Bank Park.

Lin struck out six and issued three walks over his longest start of the season. He picked up his second win.

W: Lin (2-3)

L: Vallimont (0-1)

NOTES:

- Ryan Campos extended his hitting streak to 10 games after finishing 2-for-5 with his team-leading 40th RBI of the season.

- Dakota Harris went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

- Jon Jon Gazdar finished 4-for-6 out of the leadoff spot.

- The win clinched at least fourth place







Texas League Stories from June 19, 2026

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