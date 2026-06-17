Cardinals Total 16 Hits But Lose by One in Wichita

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals recorded 16 hits on Wednesday afternoon but dropped a wild contest to the Wichita Wind Surge, 10-9, at Equity Bank Park.

Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with his fourth Double-A home run and two walks to lead the Cardinals offense.

Zach Levenson also went deep for his fifth home run of the season.

W: Bengard (3-3)

L: Saladin (1-3)

S: Nowlin (1)

NOTES:

- Ryan Campos went 3-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

- Brody Moore recorded two hits and has hit safely in all seven games he's played since joining Springfield last week.

- Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (27-37) at Wichita (25-38)

- LHP Davis vs. RHP Johnson

- Thursday, June 18, 6:35 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.