Cardinals Total 16 Hits But Lose by One in Wichita
Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals recorded 16 hits on Wednesday afternoon but dropped a wild contest to the Wichita Wind Surge, 10-9, at Equity Bank Park.
Rainiel Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with his fourth Double-A home run and two walks to lead the Cardinals offense.
Zach Levenson also went deep for his fifth home run of the season.
W: Bengard (3-3)
L: Saladin (1-3)
S: Nowlin (1)
NOTES:
- Ryan Campos went 3-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to seven games.
- Brody Moore recorded two hits and has hit safely in all seven games he's played since joining Springfield last week.
- Jurrangelo Cijntje allowed five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (27-37) at Wichita (25-38)
- LHP Davis vs. RHP Johnson
- Thursday, June 18, 6:35 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com
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