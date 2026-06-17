Springfield Drops Series-Opener in Wichita
Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals fell, 7-3, in their series-opening game against the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night at Equity Bank Field.
Ryan Campos hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, but Wichita had already built a big lead and Springfield was held scoreless in the ninth. It was Campos' seventh home run.
W: Armstrong (2-5)
L: Doyle (1-5)
NOTES:
- Liam Doyle allowed four runs on three hits in 4.1 innings. He struck out four and walked four.
- Campos' two RBIs brought his team-leading total to 39.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (27-36) at Wichita (24-38)
- SHP Cijntje vs. RHP Lewis
- Wednesday, June 17, 12:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com
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