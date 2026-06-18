Nats Use Four-Run Fourth to Beat Tulsa, 7-2

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (28-35) used a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Tulsa Drillers (43-22) on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark, 7-2. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Drillers on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

Northwest Arkansas got the scoring started in the first inning for the second night in a row. Spencer Nivens' sacrifice fly capped off a two-run opening frame for NWA. Nivens knocked in Jack Pineda, who singled to get on base.

After Tulsa tied the game with two runs in the third, the Naturals took a commanding lead in the fourth with a four-run frame. Connor Scott hit an RBI single, Carson Roccaforte connected on a sacrifice fly and Pineda lined a two-run single into center. Pineda's knock gave the Nats a 6-2 advantage through four.

Alberto Rodriguez tacked on a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. He lined a ball to Chris Newell in right, and Rudy Martin Jr. was able to score from third. Martin Jr. had two hits and swiped a pair of bags in the affair.

Félix Arronde pitched three innings, and the Naturals bullpen followed up with a combined six scoreless frames. Frank Mozzicato (1-3), Andrew Morones, Caden Monke and Dennis Colleran Jr. each helped the Nats finish off the 7-2 victory.

The Naturals face the Drillers in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts, $2 peanuts and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Fans can also enjoy Bark in the Ballpark. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2026

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