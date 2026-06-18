Arkansas Splits Twinbill in Frisco on Wednesday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - The Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders split a doubleheader on Wednesday night with the Travs winning the first contest, 9-4 and the RoughRiders taking the second tilt, 13-3. Ryan Hawks tossed five strong innings to earn the win in the opener. He had the backing of early offense as Charlie Pagliarini and Nick Raposo each homered in the first frame. Arkansas built the lead to as many as eight. In game two, Frisco jumped out early with six runs over the first two innings and never looked back.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Pagliarini hit a solo shot and Raposo tagged a three-run blast to stake Arkansas to a first inning advantage.

* Hawks retired eight in a row at one point in the third through fifth innings.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* The Travs drew two walks to start the first inning but capitalized with just one run.

* Frisco followed a two-run first inning with a four spot in the second.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-3, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Ryan Hawks: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* SS Josh Hood: 2-3, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Hawks earned his first win since May 20.

* It was the Travs sixth doubleheader of the season and they have split five.

* Arkansas served as the "home" team for the second game since it was a makeup from a rainout at Dickey-Stephens Park last month.

The series continues on Thursday with LH Nico Tellache (3-3, 3.04) starting for Arkansas against RH Winston Santos (1-3, 7.51). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2026

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