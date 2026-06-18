Frisco Splits Doubleheader with Arkansas

Published on June 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Wednesday night at Riders Field, the Frisco RoughRiders split their doubleheader against the Arkansas Travelers, dropping game one 9-4 before bouncing back for a 13-3 game two victory.

In game one, Arkansas (40-24) lifted two home runs off of Frisco (35-28) starter Blake Townsend (3-3) in the first two innings, taking a 4-0 lead. The Travelers plated their nine runs in the first five innings total.

The Riders got their first two runs the same way, as Arturo Disla blasted two solo home runs against Ryan Hawks (4-3). Malcolm Moore collected his first Double-A hit in a two-run RoughRiders' sixth inning, but Frisco fell 9-4.

Game two started out much stronger for the Riders, who scored instantly against Arkansas starter Abdiel Mendoza (4-2). Playing as the road team in the makeup game, Frisco got a leadoff home run into the lazy river from Frainyer Chavez in a two-run first frame. Then, the Riders tallied four runs in the second inning, including a Chavez RBI single and a Marcus Lee Sang triple that plated two.

Josh Trentadue pitched three innings, allowing just an unearned run in his first start since moving to the bullpen and left with the Riders leading 6-1.

Up 6-3 in the sixth inning, Chavez rocked a double off the wall in left-center field to score another run and Lee Sang, Disla and Julian Brock all followed with RBI hits. At the end of the inning, Frisco led 11-3.

Ryan Lobus (5-2) pitched two innings to close it out in relief as the Riders eventually ballooned the lead to 13-3.

Notes to Know:

Frisco's magic number to win the Texas League South first half title and clinch a playoff spot is down to two. The Riders can clinch Thursday night with a win and an Amarillo loss to Midland.

Disla reached base seven times in the doubleheader and was only retired once. On top of his two home runs, he drove in five total runs and drew two walks.

Chavez tied a career high with four hits in game two, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Including his leadoff home run, three of his four hits drove in runs.

With a potential playoff spot on the line, Frisco turns to RHP Winston Santos (1-3, 7.51) against LHP Nico Tellache (3-3, 3.04) in a 7:05 p.m. start on Thursday night at Riders Field. It is a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark and a Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River game. Frisco will also host ALS Awareness Night with Live Like Lou.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 17, 2026

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