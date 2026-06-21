Campos Homer Helps Lift Cardinals to Win over Surge

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Ryan Campos and Zach Levenson each went deep to help the Cardinals beat the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-3, on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park.

Campos' home run tied the game in the sixth inning and extended his his hitting streak to 11 games. It was his eighth of the season to tie Chase Davis for the team lead.

Levenson's home run was his sixth of the season and gave the Cardinals insurance in the top of the ninth inning.

Travis Honeyman gave Springfield the lead with a go-ahead RBI-double in the eighth inning.

W: Findlay (3-1)

L: Nowlin (1-2)

S: Carpenter (3)

NOTES:

- Brody Moore went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in all 10 games since joining Springfield last week.

- Brandt Thompson allowed two runs on one hit over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts and four walks in a no-decision.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (30-37) at Wichita (25-41)

- LHP Molina vs. RHP Lewis

- Sunday, June 21, 1:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.