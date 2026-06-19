Cards Hold on for Wild Thursday Night Victory in Wichita

Published on June 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals jumped out to a six-run lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park.

Graysen Tarlow hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, to start the scoring for the Cardinals in the third. Miguel Ugueto had a two-run double later in what ended up being a six-run inning.

Wichita came back with five runs in the fourth, but Springfield's bullpen held on for the win.

W: Hayes (5-3)

L: Johnson (0-3)

S: Carpenter (2)

NOTES:

- Rainield Rodriguez and Dakota Harris each went hitless to end their hitting streaks at seven games.

- Tre Richardson III reached base three times and stole four bases.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (28-37) at Wichita (25-39)

- RHP Lin vs. RHP Vallimont

- Friday, June 19, 6:35 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2026

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