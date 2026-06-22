Travs Fall to Frisco in First Half Finale
Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX - Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered and Adam Leverett threw a strong start of five innings but the Arkansas Travelers came up short on Sunday night, falling 3-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders. The Travs never led in the game. Leverett surrendered only two runs over five frames. Fitz-Gerald posted two hits including the homer but Arkansas had only three at-bats with a runner in scoring position.
Moments That Mattered
* Fitz-Gerald blasted a 452 foot homer to tie the game in the fourth inning.
* Frisco answered an inning later, scoring on a bloop hit to take the lead back for good.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI
* RHP Adam Leverett: L, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K, HR
News and Notes
* Arkansas finished the first half with a 41-28 record.
* Fitz-Gerald posted his 9th multi-hit effort in his past 20 games.
After a day off Monday, the Travs open the second half on Tuesday night with the first of six games against the San Antonio Missions. RH Michael Morales (2-1, 4.47) makes the start for Arkansas against RH Eric Yost (1-2, 3.54). It is a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Travs Fall to Frisco in First Half Finale - Arkansas Travelers
- Frisco Finishes First Half with Father's Day Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Soddies Fall to RockHounds in First Half Finale - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Drop First-Half Finale to Hooks 5-3 - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Rally Again in Ninth to Defeat Naturals - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Swipe Single-Game Record 10 Bags in 5-4 Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Molina's Crisp Start Locks in Series Win in Wichita - Springfield Cardinals
- Cardinals Take First-Half Finale 5-2 over Wind Surge - Wichita Wind Surge
- Jordan Montgomery Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders
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