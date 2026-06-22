Travs Fall to Frisco in First Half Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered and Adam Leverett threw a strong start of five innings but the Arkansas Travelers came up short on Sunday night, falling 3-1 to the Frisco RoughRiders. The Travs never led in the game. Leverett surrendered only two runs over five frames. Fitz-Gerald posted two hits including the homer but Arkansas had only three at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Moments That Mattered

* Fitz-Gerald blasted a 452 foot homer to tie the game in the fourth inning.

* Frisco answered an inning later, scoring on a bloop hit to take the lead back for good.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI

* RHP Adam Leverett: L, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas finished the first half with a 41-28 record.

* Fitz-Gerald posted his 9th multi-hit effort in his past 20 games.

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the second half on Tuesday night with the first of six games against the San Antonio Missions. RH Michael Morales (2-1, 4.47) makes the start for Arkansas against RH Eric Yost (1-2, 3.54). It is a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.