Molina's Crisp Start Locks in Series Win in Wichita

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Mason Molina became the first Cardinals starter to pitch into seventh this season, helping lead his team to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park.

Molina allowed just one unearned run over a season-high 6.2 innings. He allowed three hits and did not issue a walk while striking out five.

Jon Jon Gazdar started the scoring with a leadoff home run to begin the game, and Ryan Campos and Miguel Ugueto each recorded two-out RBI-doubles in the fifth to put Springfield ahead for good.

The win clinched a 4-2 series win over Wichita.

W: Molina (2-2)

L: Pasqualotto (1-1)

S: Clemente (1)

NOTES:

- Ryan Campos extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a 2-for-5 afternoon.

- Brody Moore extended his hitting streak to 10 games after finishing 1-for-4.

UP NEXT:

- NW Arkansas vs. Springfield

- Tuesday, June 23, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Classic Rock 106.7 | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

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