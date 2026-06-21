Molina's Crisp Start Locks in Series Win in Wichita
Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - Mason Molina became the first Cardinals starter to pitch into seventh this season, helping lead his team to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park.
Molina allowed just one unearned run over a season-high 6.2 innings. He allowed three hits and did not issue a walk while striking out five.
Jon Jon Gazdar started the scoring with a leadoff home run to begin the game, and Ryan Campos and Miguel Ugueto each recorded two-out RBI-doubles in the fifth to put Springfield ahead for good.
The win clinched a 4-2 series win over Wichita.
W: Molina (2-2)
L: Pasqualotto (1-1)
S: Clemente (1)
NOTES:
- Ryan Campos extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a 2-for-5 afternoon.
- Brody Moore extended his hitting streak to 10 games after finishing 1-for-4.
UP NEXT:
- NW Arkansas vs. Springfield
- Tuesday, June 23, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium
- Classic Rock 106.7 | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV | springfieldcardinals.com
Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Molina's Crisp Start Locks in Series Win in Wichita - Springfield Cardinals
- Cardinals Take First-Half Finale 5-2 over Wind Surge - Wichita Wind Surge
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