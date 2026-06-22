Frisco Finishes First Half with Father's Day Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On a sunny Father's Day in Frisco, the RoughRiders beat the Arkansas Travelers for the fifth time in the final series of the first half, closing the book with a 3-1 Sunday win.

After a scoreless first inning from MLB rehab starter Jordan Montgomery, Frisco (39-29) found the scoreboard first on a third-inning home run from Max Wagner, who tagged one over the left-center field wall for a 1-0 lead against Arkansas (41-28) and its starter Adam Leverett (2-2).

Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered for Arkansas in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game for a brief moment, before Frisco retook the lead in the fifth on a Wagner RBI single. Pitching with a 2-1 lead, Dylan MacLean (5-0) dealt into the seventh inning and finished with just the one run allowed in 5.1 innings.

The Riders extended their advantage to 3-1 with an Orlando Martinez RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and Joey Danielson stamped the win with his first career Double-A save.

Notes to Know:

Montgomery pitched just the one inning, allowing a double but striking out the final hitter in his first mound action since 2024.

Wagner has now homered in consecutive games - his first two Riders Field homers.

Josh Trentadue pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief, striking out all three batters in order while touching 97 miles per hour.

After finishing the first half with four straight series wins, Frisco heads to Amarillo to face the Sod Poodles in the opening series of the second half. The first game of the six-game set starts at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

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