Cardinals Take First-Half Finale 5-2 over Wind Surge

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (25-42) dropped the finale of a six-game series to the Springfield Cardinals (31-36) on Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park, falling 5-2 as Cardinals starter Mason Molina tossed 6.2 innings of one-run baseball, the longest outing by a Springfield pitcher this season.

Wichita managed six hits and three walks while being outhit 10-6. Jamie Ferrer led the offense with a home run and a double, recording his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Khadim Diaw added a pair of hits and drove in his first career Double-A run, while Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to nine games.

The Wind Surge received another strong outing from Cory Lewis, who allowed one run over four innings while striking out three. Jose Olivares followed with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Kyle Bischoff recorded his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Springfield jumped on the board immediately, launching a leadoff home run on the fourth pitch of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

Lewis settled in after the early homer, striking out three batters and holding the Cardinals scoreless over the next two innings.

The Wind Surge answered in the third. A walk and a Springfield error put two runners aboard before Diaw lined a single into center field to drive in a run and record his first Double-A RBI. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings.

Lewis completed four innings of work, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.

The Cardinals regained the lead in the fifth, using a pair of two-out RBI doubles to move in front 3-1.

Olivares entered in the sixth and delivered two scoreless innings, keeping Wichita within striking distance.

Springfield added insurance in the eighth on a pair of RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Wind Surge threatened in the bottom half when Diaw singled and Billy Amick reached base, but Springfield escaped the inning without further damage.

Ferrer launched a solo home run in the ninth and Wichita brought the tying run to the plate, but the comeback fell short as Springfield secured a 5-2 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita dropped the series 2-4.

The Wind Surge allowed a leadoff home run for the first time since 2025.

The Wind Surge belted their 99th big fly of the season, the most in the Texas League.

Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to nine games.

Khadim Diaw has reached base safely in all five games to begin his Wichita tenure and recorded his first career Double-A RBI.

Diaw recorded his second multi-hit game with Wichita.

Kala'i Rosario snapped his 21 game on-base streak.

Jamie Ferrer recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season and blasted a home run.

Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to seven games.

RHP Cory Lewis allowed one run over four innings while striking out three.

RHP Jose Olivares recorded his first scoreless relief appearance of the season.

RHP Kyle Bischoff logged his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Khadim Diaw recorded his first career Double-A RBI and has reached base safely in all five games since joining Wichita.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge begin the second half of the Texas League season on the road Tuesday against the Midland Rock Hounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Games can be heard on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

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