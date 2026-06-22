Missions Drop First-Half Finale to Hooks 5-3

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - A late rally from the San Antonio Missions on Sunday night fell just short, as the Corpus Christi Hooks picked up a 5-3 victory in the series finale at Whataburger Field.

The Missions gave out a season-high 13 walks in the contest, helping Corpus Christi score five runs despite having only three hits.

Corpus Christi took a 2-0 lead in the second. Jax Biggers grounded into a fielder's choice to score Max Holy, as San Antonio narrowly missed turning an inning-ending double play. Jason Schiavone then drew a bases-loaded walk, driving in Biggers.

The Hooks extended their advantage to 3-0 in the fourth. Jax Biggers slid in safely on a play at the plate.

In the seventh, Corpus Christi made it 5-0. Five straight walks to begin the frame brought in two runs on bases-loaded walks to Yamal Encarnacion and Will Bush.

After just one hit through the first eight frames, the Missions made things interesting in the ninth by scoring three runs. After a Francisco Acuna double, Albert Fabian drove in Acuna on an RBI infield single. After a Braedon Karpathios ground-rule double, Luis Verdugo followed with an RBI single to score Fabian.

Kai Murphy then reached on an error by Yamal Encarnacion, allowing Karpathios to score and make it 5-3. A Brendan Durfee walked then loaded the bases for Ryan Jackson. However, Hudson Leach entered on the mound and got Jackson to fly out and end the game.

The Missions conclude their first half campaign at 31-38. They finished the stretch with a 24-18 record in their last 42 games.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their road trip with a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

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