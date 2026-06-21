Jordan Montgomery Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders starting at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 21st, when the RoughRiders host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) at Riders Field.

With Montgomery expected to appear on Sunday, June 21st, purchase your tickets!

Montgomery, 33, signed with the Rangers in February on a one-year free agent contract and was placed on the 60-day injured list in March as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The eight-year major leaguer is on his second stint with Texas after he joined the Rangers in the second half of 2023 and helped win the first World Series title in franchise history. The lefty's last MLB action came with Arizona in 2024.

With Texas in 2023, Montgomery made 11 starts and pitched to a 2.79 ERA across 67.2 innings beginning with his first appearance as a Ranger on July 4th. Among pitchers who made at least 30 starts that season, his 3.20 ERA ranked seventh in the league.

Montgomery debuted in MLB with the Yankees in 2017 after being a 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of the University of South Carolina. The Sumter, SC native spent the first six seasons of his career in the Bronx with a 3.94 ERA across 97 starts as a Yankee. He has also spent time with St. Louis.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

Jordan Montgomery Expected to Rehab with RoughRiders - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.