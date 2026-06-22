Naturals Swipe Single-Game Record 10 Bags in 5-4 Loss

Published on June 21, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (29-38) stole a franchise record 10 bases in their 5-4 loss to the Tulsa Drillers (46-23) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in the first half finale. The Naturals begin a six-game series in Springfield, Missouri, against the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT in the first game of the second half.

The Naturals got off to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with Jack Pineda's first RBI knock of the game. The lefty drove in Rudy Martin Jr. with a single to help the Nats score in the opening frame for the fourth time this week. Pineda swiped three bags in the contest, and the Naturals stole 10 to set the single-game franchise record.

Chris Newell hit solo shots in the second and fifth to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead. Northwest Arkansas retook a lead in the bottom of the fifth on another Pineda single. The third baseman grounded a ball into right-center field to plate Connor Scott and Justin Johnson and made it 3-2, Naturals.

Hunter Patteson exited after spinning six innings of two-run ball. Patteson has made back-to-back quality starts for NWA - both against Tulsa this week. The southpaw allowed just two hits - the Newell solo homers.

Frank Mozzicato threw two scoreless innings in relief of Patteson to maintain the Naturals' lead. The Nats added to the advantage in the seventh with Spencer Nivens' RBI single to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Drillers scored three in the ninth to come from behind and win, 5-4.

Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals for the second half premiere on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 21, 2026

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