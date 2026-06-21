Late Disla Home Run Pushes Frisco in Front for Saturday Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Behind a seventh-inning, go-ahead home run from Arturo Disla, the Frisco RoughRiders upended the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Saturday night at Riders Field for their fourth consecutive series win to end the first half of the Texas League season.

Frisco (38-29) took the game's first lead on an RBI double from Orlando Martinez, which plated Dylan Dreiling to put the Riders ahead 1-0 in the third inning. Arkansas (41-27) evened the score and then took the lead against Ben Anderson in the fifth with singles from Jared Sundstrom and Bill Knight that made it 2-1 Travelers.

In the bottom of the fifth, Max Wagner cranked his first Riders Field home run - a solo shot that knotted the game right back up at 2-2. Anderson secured the first out of the sixth inning before being removed, surrendering just the two runs over 5.1 innings with the help of three double plays.

In the bottom of the seventh, Disla swatted his third big fly of the week, planting a two-run blast onto the berm in left-center field off of Teddy McGraw (0-1) that gave the Riders a 4-2 lead. Jonathan Brand (2-2) pitched into the ninth with 3.1 innings of scoreless relief before Zach Bryant got the final out to lock down his first save of 2026.

Notes to Know:

Frisco has won four straight full series for the first time since winning the final four series of the 2024 season.

Disla has nine hits across the first six games of the series, adding nine RBI to go along with his three home runs.

Brand's 3.1 innings pitched set a season high. The righty has allowed just one earned run in his last 11 appearances, spanning 21 total innings.

In the final game of the first half on Sunday at Riders Field, LHP Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.02) is expected to pitch for Frisco in a 6:05 p.m. start against RHP Adam Leverett (2-1, 4.44). For the second straight night, Bluey will be at the ballpark with Summer Sunday Fireworks presented by Ricola. The RoughRiders will celebrate Father's Day presented by PMG.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

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