Victor Lizarraga Dominates as Missions Hold for 2-1 Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The San Antonio Missions secured a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night, giving San Antonio a series win on the road this week.

Victor Lizarraga turned in his best start of the season, allowing just one run on four hits in 6.2 innings. The right-hander retired 12 consecutive batters at one point and induced 12 groundball outs. He nearly joined Ian Koenig as the only Missions starter to complete seven innings this season.

The Hooks took a 1-0 lead in the second. Singles from Drew Brutcher, Trevor Austin and Yamal Encarnación yielded a run for Corpus Christi. However, Lizarraga got the ensuing batter Tyler Whitaker to hit into an inning-ending double play.

San Antonio tied the game in the third. Romeo Sanabria doubled to lead off the inning and scored on an RBI single by Tirso Ornelas. Sanabria is now 10-for-18 in the series with five walks.

In the fourth, the Missions brought across what proved to be the deciding run. Luis Verdugo led off with a single and reached second on a fielder's choice. Kai Roberts then ripped a line drive into center for an RBI single, putting San Antonio ahead 2-1.

That scoreline remained throughout the rest of the game. Josh Mallitz stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning, getting Lucas Spence to pop out to end the inning. With 1.1 scoreless frames tonight, Mallitz has allowed only two earned runs in his last 20.1 innings.

Harry Gustin then followed with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish off a 2-1 Missions victory. He picked up his first save of the season.

Up Next:

The Missions wrap up their series Sunday with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. First pitch on Sunday is at 5:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

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