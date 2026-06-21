Late Frisco Homer Hands Travs Defeat

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Ryan Sloan was strong on the mound for five innings and Connor Charping reached base four times but Frisco hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning to defeat Arkansas, 4-2 on Saturday night. Charping singled in his first three at-bats before drawing a walk with two out in the ninth that brought the tying run to the plate. Bill Knight joined Charping with a three-hit game while also driving in a run. Sloan allowed only two runs on six hits while striking out five and not walking anyone. The Travs lost seven runners on the bases during the game.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs scored both their runs with two out in the fifth inning, taking the lead on Knight's up the middle RBI single.

* With two out and a man on in the bottom of the seventh, Frisco's Arturo Disla pounced on the first pitch of his at-bat for the go-ahead two-run blast to left-center.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Connor Charping: 3-3, BB, run

* LF Bill Knight: 3-3, RBI

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas lost for the first time all season (in 29 games) when outhitting the opposition.

* The Travs hit into a season-high four double plays.

* First pitch was delayed 1:17 by rain.

The series concludes on Sunday night with RH Adam Leverett (2-1, 4.44) starting for Arkansas against LH Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.02). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

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