Beam Spins Gem in Nats' Extra-Innings Loss

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Drew Beam spun a career-high 7.1 innings of one-run ball in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (30-36) 7-5 loss against the Tulsa Drillers (44-24) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals wrap up their six-game set and first half of the season against the Drillers on Sunday, with first pitch at 2:05 PM CT on Father's Day.

Beam was perfect through 5.2 frames, and the game was scoreless after six. The Naturals' offense broke through in the seventh with three runs. Justin Johnson and Colton Becker each hit RBI doubles and helped give the Nats a 3-0 advantage.

Beam allowed a solo shot to lead off the eighth, his only blemish of the evening. He exited after a career-long 7.1 innings and allowed one run. The Royals' No. 10 prospect (MLB Pipeline) issued one walk and punched out five Drillers.

Canyon Brown gave the Naturals insurance in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run double to center field. The designated hitter plated Jack Pineda and Omar Hernandez to make it 5-1, but Tulsa scored four in the ninth to force extra innings.

Northwest Arkansas didn't score in the 10th or the 11th. Chris Newell hit his second homer of the night to give the Drillers a 7-5 lead in the 11th, which they held on to.

The Naturals face the Drillers in the final game of the six-game series and of the first half on Sunday at 2:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy a Father's Day celebration with a postgame catch in the outfield at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

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