Lizarraga & Missions Keep Hooks at Bay

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - San Antonio, led by Texas League veteran Victor Lizarraga, held the Hooks to four hits in a 2-1 victory Saturday night before 4,749 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Missions have won four of five this week to secure the six-game series.

Corpus Christi received a strong start from southpaw Trey Dombroski who scattered seven hits and one walk while working five innings of two-run ball.

Dombroski, who struck out six on the evening, has worked a minimum of five frames in four of his last five assignments.

The Hooks notched their lone marker in the second. Drew Brutcher notched a lead-off single for a nine-game hitting streak. One out later, Trevor Austin and Yamal Encarnacion recorded back-to-back knocks, with Encarnacion picking up his team-leading 33rd RBI.

Corpus Christi was kept out of the hit column until Lucas Spence's triple in the sixth. Spence is batting .418 with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs over the course of a 13-game hit streak.

Ramsey David, Amilcar Chirinos, and Nic Swanson pitched scoreless relief for the Hooks, with Swanson covering the final two innings. Catcher Will Bush turned in an acrobatic tag at home in the eighth to keep it a one-run game.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

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