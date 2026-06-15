Summer Fun at Whataburger Field June 16-21

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The boys of summer return to Whataburger Field June 16-21 as your Corpus Christi Hooks host the San Antonio Missions in a matchup between the Double-A Astros and Padres.

Save big at the ballpark on Tuesday with our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offer. Use promo code HOOKS4FOR40 and receive four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $40.

Fans can buy one ticket and get one free on Wednesday, June 17 with promo code HOOKSBOGO. Whataburger Family Day is headlined by the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Three Dollar Thursday pours out discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas. June 18 is also Wrestling Night at Whataburger Field, presented by the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, with matches being held throughout the evening.

Following the 7:05p start on June 19, fans are treated to the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Join us at the park early on Saturday as the first 2,000 fans take home a Yainer Diaz Global Series Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO.

The family fun wraps Sunday, June 21 with Father's Day Pregame Catch on the Field. And Dads can run the bases postgame, along with the kiddos, as part of H-E-B Kids Day. Additionally, the 5:05p finale is Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins.

The Salvation Army is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Visit cchooks.com for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, June 16 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, June 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12 oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

- Wrestling Night at Whataburger Field, with matches throughout the evening, presented by the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, June 19 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, June 20 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Yainer Diaz Global Series Hooks Jersey from CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 21 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 3:35 pm)

- Father's Day Pregame Catch on the Field

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with Dads and youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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