Anderson Takes Home TL Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kade Anderson was honored as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Anderson threw a pro career high 6.2 innings, scoreless this past Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader, allowing just three hits while striking out six and earning his sixth win in 11 starts. It marked his fourth consecutive scoreless outing and eighth overall.

For the season, Anderson is 6-0 with a 1.13 ERA over 11 starts. In 55.2 innings pitched he has struck out 82 and walked seven. The 21-year old was drafted 3rd overall in the 2025 draft out of LSU. Across all of minor league baseball, he ranks first in ERA and WHIP (0.66) and is fourth in strikeouts and OBA (.157). He is a native of Madisonville, Louisiana.

The award for Anderson marks the seventh time a Trav has earned a TL weekly honor this season including the third for Anderson. Other previous awards have gone to LHP Nico Tellache, INF Caleb Cali, RHP Ryan Sloan and OF Lazaro Montes.

The Travs are on the road at Frisco this week before returning to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park for a six game series running from June 23-28.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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