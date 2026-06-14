Hooks Score Double-Digit Runs, Take Series Lead 3-2

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - For the second consecutive night, Corpus Christi tallies double-digit runs defeated Midland 12-3. Following the opening five games of the series, Corpus Christi has outscored Midland 66-38 while leading the league with 68 hits this week. Drew Brutcher shined offensively going 3-for-4 and finishing a single shy of the cycle.

Additionally, Tyler Whitaker continues to have an impressive week finishing the night 2-for-4 with four runs scored and his second homerun of the series. Whitaker enters Sunday's series finale on a four game extra base hit streak including 16 total bases.

Capping off the offense, Jeron Williams went a perfect 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a single, and an RBI. Lucas Spence joined the multi-hit party going 3-for-6 with his second triple of the year and four runs batted in.

Brett Gillis opened the ballgame going 4.2 IP while striking out five batters without allowing an earned run. Corpus Christi pitching struck out ten batters while deploying three arms out of the pen.

The Hooks will conclude their time in the Permian Basin on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM on 1360 KKTX. Southpaw Trey Dombroski will be on the mound looking to give Corpus Christi their fourth series win of the season.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

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