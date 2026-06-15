Travs Ride 7-Run 2nd and Leverett's Strong Start to Series Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers erupted for a seven-run second inning as they went on to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 12-7 on Sunday afternoon. Adam Leverett twirled five scoreless innings on two hits and a walk while striking out four and earned his second win of the year. The Travs had a balanced offensive attack with nine different players scoring at least one run in the game. Four different players drove in two runs and three different Travs (Fitz-Gerald, Sundstrom and Montes) homered. Reid VanScoter fired two scoreless innings to close the game and pick up his second save.

Moments That Mattered

* Sammy Siani came up with the bases loaded in the second inning and connected for a two-run single to open the scoring and get the seven-run inning rolling. Fitz-Gerald capped the frame with a two-run blast to centerfield.

* After the Naturals scored five times in the seventh inning and closed within three runs, VanScoter entered and recorded a perfect eighth to put the Travs back in control.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-3, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Adam Leverett: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the series four games to two.

* Both of Leverett's wins have been against the Naturals.

* Montes connected for his 20th home run of the season and 8th in the past 12 games.

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a series in Frisco on Tuesday with RH Michael Morales (2-1, 5.13) starting for Arkansas against RH Aiden Curry (1-1, 11.23). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.